Nuggets' Gary Harris: Production still lacking

Harris posted six points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FG), three assists and one rebound in 35 minutes Sunday in the Nuggets' 116-104 win over the Suns.

The playing time remains encouraging for Harris, but his waning usage rate continues to hinder his counting-stats production. For the season, Harris' usage rate currently sits at 15 percent, well down from his 19.5 percent and 20.4 percent marks from 2018-19 and 2017-18, respectively. On a deep Nuggets roster, Harris seems unlikely to see a major role increase so long as the team's key players all remain healthy, so he's difficult to view even as a buy-low candidate at this point.