Nuggets' Gary Harris: Progresses to jumping, cutting
Harris (hip) has progressed to cutting and jumping off his injured right hip, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.
McBride notes that Harris is mostly being put through conditioning drills and looks "very strong" going about 75-85 percent speed. For now, it seems appropriate to stick to his original timetable for a return, which is likely after the new year. That said, his progress is encouraging.
