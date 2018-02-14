Nuggets' Gary Harris: Provides 15 points in Tuesday's win
Harris delivered 15 points (7-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three assists and two steals across 35 minutes in Tuesday's 117-109 win over the Spurs.
Harris put together a solid but scoring-dependent stat line, with the performance qualifying as his fifth double-digit scoring effort in six February games. The fourth-year pro has been in a bit of a shooting slump, however, as he's posted no better than Tuesday's 41.2 percent success rate in the last three contests, and in four of the last five overall. Harris also failed to haul in at least one rebound for the first time in the last 13 games, but he continues to supplement his typically solid offensive numbers with above-average steal numbers.
