Harris totaled 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 104-89 victory over the Clippers.

Harris was a key factor in the series-deciding victory on Tuesday despite scoring only 14 points. His wing defense has been invaluable for the Nuggets and although his production is far from mind-blowing, his impact is unquestionable. He finally appears to be fully healthy after battling injury throughout the seeding games. The Nuggets will now face the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals and Harris is going to need to be at his pesky best if they are to cause another upset.