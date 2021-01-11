Harris recorded 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block across 32 minutes in Sunday's win over the Knicks.
Harris stock is undoubtedly trending up following a rough start to the season, and he has scored in double digits in four straight contests -- including two in which he reached the 15-point mark. Harris is averaging 15.0 points per game in that four-game stretch after opening the year with just 7.7 points per contest over his first six appearances.
