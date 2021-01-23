Harris registered 19 points (8-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and three assists across 39 minutes in Friday's overtime win over the Suns.

Harris has struggled at times as the Nuggets' third-best offensive option behind Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, but he showed a glimpse of what he can do when he's at his best Friday. Murray has surpassed the 15-point mark just twice this season, but perhaps this is the kind of performance he needs to get his season back on track. He is averaging 11.8 points per game through nine January appearances.