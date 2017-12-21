Harris (elbow) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Harris was a surprise addition to Wednesday's injury report with an elbow bruise and was ultimately held out of the Nuggets' matchup with the Timberwolves. The shooting guard will likely be evaluated during Friday morning's shootaround before another update is provided on his status. In Harris' absence Wednesday, Torrey Craig continued to emerge, playing 37 minutes in the loss, and he would likely see a heavy dose of minutes again should Harris be ruled out.