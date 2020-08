Harris (hip) is questionable for Thursday's Game 6 against the Jazz.

Harris has yet to participate in the series but may be healthy enough to play in a crucial Game 6 with the Nuggets down 3-2. However, it's possible the game doesn't happen. All of Wednesday's games were boycotted and postponed following the shooting of African-American man, Jacob Blake, by Kenosha, Wis. police. It's unclear if the teams scheduled to play Thursday will follow.