Harris (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Gina Mizell of the Denver Post reports.

Harris sat out Saturday's game against the Magic with right shoulder soreness and while it doesn't appear to be an overly serious issue, the Nuggets could potentially keep him sidelined for a second straight contest for precautionary reasons. He'll likely test the shoulder out during Monday's morning shootaround, so look for another status update on Harris following its completion.