Nuggets' Gary Harris: Questionable for preseason opener
Harris is questionable for Sunday's preseason opener against the Lakers due to a left hamstring strain, Christian Clark of BSN Denver reports.
Since Harris is questionable, the injury doesn't seem to be serious. That said, it wouldn't be surprising if he was ultimately held out considering the small implications of an early preseason contest. More information should arrive prior to Sunday's tipoff.
