Nuggets' Gary Harris: Questionable for Saturday

Harris (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Suns, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Harris has missed the last two games while nursing soreness in his hamstring, and this is the second straight time the shooting guard has been listed as questionable. There may be an update on Harris' status based on his participation in shootaround Saturday morning, but he will likely end up being a game-time decision.

