Nuggets' Gary Harris: Questionable for Thursday
Harris (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Bulls, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.
Left hamstring soreness has prevented the wing from playing in each of the past five games, though it's possible he makes his return Thursday. More information may arrive following the Nuggets' morning shootaround. If he ends up cleared to play, it's not a guarantee he'd immediately return to the starting five and/or see a full complement of minutes.
