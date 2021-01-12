Harris is questionable for Tuesday's game at Brooklyn due to personal reasons.
The specifics of the issue remain unclear, but the 26-year-old's availability for Tuesday's contest is in question. Facundo Campazzo and PJ Dozier figure to have increased role if Harris is ultimately ruled out.
