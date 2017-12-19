Harris did not practice Tuesday due to a right elbow contusion and is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Exactly when Harris suffered the injury is unknown, as he played 41 minutes in Monday's loss to the Thunder, but it was severe enough to hold the shooting guard out of Tuesday's practice. The team will likely have an update after shootaround Wednesday, but in the event that Harris is unable to play, Malik Beasley could be asked to play more backcourt minutes off the bench with Will Barton likely getting a spot in the staring lineup.