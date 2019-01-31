Nuggets' Gary Harris: Questionable Friday
Harris (groin) is questionable for Friday's game against the Rockets.
Harris was questionable for the same reason ahead of Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, but he ended up playing 34 minutes and posting nine points, four assists, three steals, two rebounds and a block. If he ends up sidelined this time around, Malik Beasley, Torrey Craig and Monte Morris could all benefit.
