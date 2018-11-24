Nuggets' Gary Harris: Questionable Saturday
Harris is questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Thunder due to left ankle soreness, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.
Harris presumably suffered the injury in Friday's victory over the Magic. He finished the contest with nine points (4-13 FG, 1-5 3PT), two rebounds, two assists, and a steal in 25 minutes. Monte Morris and Malik Beasley would presumably be in line for bigger roles should he ultimately miss some time. Expect an update on his status closer to game-time Saturday.
