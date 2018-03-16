Nuggets' Gary Harris: Questionable Saturday vs. Memphis
Harris' (knee) injury has been changed from simply "soreness" to a "sprain/strain" and he is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Grizzlies, Gina Mizell of the Denver Post reports.
Harris suffered the injury on a dunk attempt during the fourth quarter of Thursday's win over Detroit, which forced him to leave the contest. His X-rays came back negative, but his MRI on Friday revealed damage of some sort. It's apparently relatively minor, however, as he's being considered a 50/50 shot to take the floor with just one day of rest. More information on his availability may arrive following Saturday's morning shootaround.
