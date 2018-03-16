Harris' (knee) injury has been changed from simply "soreness" to a "sprain/strain" and he is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Grizzlies, Gina Mizell of the Denver Post reports.

Harris suffered the injury on a dunk attempt during the fourth quarter of Thursday's win over Detroit, which forced him to leave the contest. His X-rays came back negative, but his MRI on Friday revealed damage of some sort. It's apparently relatively minor, however, as he's being considered a 50/50 shot to take the floor with just one day of rest. More information on his availability may arrive following Saturday's morning shootaround.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories