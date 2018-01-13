Nuggets' Gary Harris: Questionable Saturday vs. San Antonio
Harris (personal) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Spurs.
Harris missed Friday's contest against Memphis due to personal issues, which may keep him out Saturday. If he's out once more, Will Barton (40 minutes) and Malik Beasley (24 minutes) would likely see extended run, as they did Friday.
