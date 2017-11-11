The Nuggets have listed Harris as questionable for Saturday's game against the Magic due right shoulder soreness.

Harris presumably suffered the injury in Friday's win over the Thunder. The shooting guard tallied ten points, five boards, three assists, and two triples across 36 minutes in the contest. His status Saturday is unlikely to be determined until closer to tip-off. Both Emmanuel Mudiay and Will Barton could see some increased minutes should Harris ultimately sit out, while Malik Beasley could potentially find his way into the rotation.