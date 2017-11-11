Nuggets' Gary Harris: Questionable Saturday
The Nuggets have listed Harris as questionable for Saturday's game against the Magic due right shoulder soreness.
Harris presumably suffered the injury in Friday's win over the Thunder. The shooting guard tallied ten points, five boards, three assists, and two triples across 36 minutes in the contest. His status Saturday is unlikely to be determined until closer to tip-off. Both Emmanuel Mudiay and Will Barton could see some increased minutes should Harris ultimately sit out, while Malik Beasley could potentially find his way into the rotation.
More News
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Swipes career-high six steals in Tuesday's win•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Sees 20 minutes in blowout defeat•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Scores 18 in win•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Scores 18 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Posts 11 points to close preseason•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Agrees to extension•
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...