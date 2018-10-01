Harris (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's preseason matchup against the Lakers, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Harris missed the Nuggets' preseason opener with a strained left hamstring and there's a decent chance he ups that streak to two straight games Tuesday. Denver has no real reason to risk aggravating the injury further, so look for Harris to be held out if he has any sort of lingering discomfort on game day. Another update should be provided following Tuesday's morning shootaround and if Harris does miss the contest, Torrey Craig would likely be in line for another start.