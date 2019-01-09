Nuggets' Gary Harris: Questionable vs. Clippers

Harris (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Clippers, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.

After tweaking his hamstring in the second half of Monday's loss to the Rockets, Harris was held out of Tuesday's trip to Miami. The Nuggets should have another update on Harris' status following shootaround Thursday morning, but if he is sidelined again, Malik Beasley would be in line for his seconds straight start.