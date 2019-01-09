Nuggets' Gary Harris: Questionable vs. Clippers
Harris (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Clippers, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.
After tweaking his hamstring in the second half of Monday's loss to the Rockets, Harris was held out of Tuesday's trip to Miami. The Nuggets should have another update on Harris' status following shootaround Thursday morning, but if he is sidelined again, Malik Beasley would be in line for his seconds straight start.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.