Nuggets' Gary Harris: Questionable vs. Pels

Harris (groin) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Harris has already battled hip and and hamstring injuries this season, and he's now saddled with soreness in his right groin, which Wind believes will likely keep him on the sideline Wednesday. The Nuggets, who are already without Jamal Murray, will wait until closer to game-time to make a decision, but if Harris is held out, Malik Beasley, Torrey Craig and Monte Morris could each benefit.