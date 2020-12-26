Harris scored two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and collected one rebound, two assists and a steal in a loss to the Clippers on Friday.

After scoring 10 points in 42 minutes in Denver's first game of the campaign, Harris played only 22 minutes Friday and converted just one field goal in five attempts. Meanwhile, Will Barton played 29 minutes and contributed 15 points while PJ Dozier scored seven points in 19 minutes. Harris could see his minutes fluctuate on nights when he isn't producing, as was the case Christmas Day.