Nuggets' Gary Harris: Quiet showing

Harris chipped in eight points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one assist in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 113-97 loss to Dallas.

Harris was efficient and merely unincorporated or gunshy offensively. It was certainly an abnormal context, given that around halftime the NBA officially broke news pertaining to a season-wide suspension of play. Harris had been averaging a strong 14 points per game through March. When he and his fellow players will return to action has yet to be determined, with international safety at the forefront of discussion.