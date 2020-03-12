Play

Nuggets' Gary Harris: Quiet showing

Harris chipped in eight points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one assist in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 113-97 loss to Dallas.

Harris was efficient and merely unincorporated or gunshy offensively. It was certainly an abnormal context, given that around halftime the NBA officially broke news pertaining to a season-wide suspension of play. Harris had been averaging a strong 14 points per game through March. When he and his fellow players will return to action has yet to be determined, with international safety at the forefront of discussion.

More News
Our Latest Stories