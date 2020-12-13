Harris ended with 11 points (5-11 Fg, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three assists, two steals and two rebounds in 24 minutes during Saturday's 107-105 preseason loss to Golden State.

Harris looked excellent during Saturday's loss, playing well on both ends of the floor. After a couple of disappointing seasons, Harris appears to finally be healthy and ready to go. Due to his recent poor performances, Harris is falling in just about all drafts, quite often to the point of not being drafted at all. There is definite upside there and if you are searching for a potential boost in steals, he is worth a look with your final pick.