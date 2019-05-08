Nuggets' Gary Harris: Racks up 16 points in win

Harris furnished 16 points (5-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals across 37 minutes during the Nuggets' 124-98 win over the Trail Blazers in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series Tuesday.

Harris has seen his shooting percentage drop over that of the prior game in each of the last two contests, but he's also increased his scoring in each outing of the series thus far. The veteran two-guard will look to continue his strong play in Thursday's potential series-clinching Game 6.