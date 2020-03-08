Nuggets' Gary Harris: Racks up five steals in loss

Harris ended with 18 points (7-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five steals, one rebound and one assist in 31 minutes during Saturday's 104-102 loss to the Cavaliers.

Harris collected a season-high five steals, continuing his late-season push back into fantasy relevance. Over the past two weeks, Harris has been a top-60 player thanks primarily to his 1.9 steals per game. The playing time has never been an issue for Harris and so his role is all but assured moving forward. If you need a boost in steals as well as a typically efficient scorer, Harris could be worth a look.