Nuggets' Gary Harris: Racks up five steals in loss
Harris ended with 18 points (7-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five steals, one rebound and one assist in 31 minutes during Saturday's 104-102 loss to the Cavaliers.
Harris collected a season-high five steals, continuing his late-season push back into fantasy relevance. Over the past two weeks, Harris has been a top-60 player thanks primarily to his 1.9 steals per game. The playing time has never been an issue for Harris and so his role is all but assured moving forward. If you need a boost in steals as well as a typically efficient scorer, Harris could be worth a look.
More News
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.