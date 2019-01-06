Nuggets' Gary Harris: Ready to re-gain starting job
Harris registered 17 points (7-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, five assists and a steal across 26 minutes Saturday against Charlotte.
Harris came off the bench in his second game back from a lengthy absence, although he logged a solid chunk of minutes and produced across the board. Following Saturday's win, coach Michael Malone stated it "looks like Gary Harris and Paul Millsap are ready to re-take their spots in the starting lineup," per Mike Singer of The Denver Post, likely pushing Mason Plumlee back to a bench role along with either Juancho Hernangomez or Torrey Craig. Harris averaged 15.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals over his previous nine games as a starter prior to the injury.
