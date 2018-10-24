Harris poured in 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and added five assists, three rebounds and one steal across 26 minutes in the Nuggets' 126-112 win over the Kings on Tuesday.

Harris' scoring total was second only to Jamal Murray's for the Nuggets on the night and served as his fourth straight double-digit effort to open the season. The 24-year-old has mostly been locked in during the new campaign, improving his shooting percentage over that of the prior outing for three straight games and topping out with Tuesday's stellar 66.7 percent success rate. The 2014 first-round pick has already proven to be an excellent shooter over the last three seasons, but his current 50.8 percent mark qualifies as a personal best. The ability to generate consistent year-to-year improvement that he's demonstrated thus far in his career could well lead to his most rewarding fantasy season yet.