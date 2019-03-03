Nuggets' Gary Harris: Returns to starting five
Harris will start Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.
Coach Michael Malone said pre-game Saturday that Harris was expected to return to the starting lineup within the week when his minutes restriction was removed, but there was no expectation that would occur against the Pelicans. Harris averaged 15.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals as a starter, but has mostly struggled off the bench the last four games since returning from the groin injury. Reports indicate Harris remains on a minutes restriction.
