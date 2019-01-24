Nuggets' Gary Harris: Returns to starting five
Harris will draw the start Wednesday against the Jazz, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
Harris missed most of December with a hip injury, and then returned for four games before missing five games with a hamstring issue. He's played the Nuggets last two games, but come off the bench and played with an 18-20 minute restriction. It's unclear if his move to the starting five means he no longer has a minutes restriction, but it does seem to indicate that he's in line for a larger role. His move into the starting five bumps Malik Beasley back to the bench.
