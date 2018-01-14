Harris posted 18 points (6-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two assists, two rebounds and two steals in 30 minutes during Saturday's 112-80 loss to the Spurs.

Harris boarded a private plane just hours before tip-off after tending to the birth of his child and arrived in time to draw the start, but it was all for naught despite his nice effort, which was good enough for the second=best scoring output on the team. Harris has been his usual efficient self for most of the season, as he's connected with almost 50 percent of his shots in 39 games making him one of the best shooting guards in the game in that category. He's also averaging almost six three-point attempts per game and connecting with 38.3 percent of them. The 22-year old is rarely going to fill up a huge stat line in multiple categories but he is a good source of steals and 3-pointers for roto leagues and is a decent second or third guard in weekly formats.