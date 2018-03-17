Nuggets' Gary Harris: Ruled out Saturday
Harris (knee) is out for Saturday's contest against the Grizzlies, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.
Harris was originally listed as questionable following an MRI which revealed what is being considered a "sprain/strain". But, it appears he's in too much discomfort to take the floor. In his stead, Will Barton, Malik Beasley and Devin Harris are strong candidates to see expanded roles.
