Nuggets' Gary Harris: Ruled out Saturday
Harris (shoulder) will not play during Saturday's game against the Magic, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports. Will Barton will start in his place.
Barton should be the main beneficiary of Harris' absence. Though, Jamal Murray could also spend time at shooting guard, opening up more minutes for Emmanuel Mudiay at point guard. Malik Beasley could find himself in the rotation as well.
