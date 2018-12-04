Harris (hip) won't be available for Wednesday's game against the Magic, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Harris suffered the injury during Monday's matchup with Toronto, and he was slated for an MRI on Tuesday morning, although the results haven't been revealed just yet. With Harris out for at least one game, Malik Beasley and Torrey Craig will see an uptick in minutes at shooting guard.

