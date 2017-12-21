Harris (elbow) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.

Harris was considered a game-time decision, but after going through pregame warmups, he's still dealing with some lingering discomfort and will sit out. The Nuggets could potentially just be taking a cautious approach to avoid any sort of excessive strain on the elbow, though either way, his next opportunity to play will be Friday against the Trail Blazers. With Harris out, look for Malik Beasley and Will Barton to be the main beneficiaries in the backcourt.