Nuggets' Gary Harris: Scores 10 points in loss
Harris went for 10 points (3-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 104-96 loss at Memphis.
This was Harris's first double-digit scoring performance since returning from injury three games ago, but he remains on a serious slump and he hasn't found a way to turn things around over the last few weeks. The sixth-year point guard is averaging just 8.6 points and 2.1 assists in 30.0 minutes per game while shooting 34.5 percent from,the field during January.
