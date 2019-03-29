Nuggets' Gary Harris: Scores 11 in loss

Harris totaled 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds over 29 minutes in the Nuggets' loss to the Rockets on Thursday.

Harris put up a stat line akin to his recent production in Thursday's loss. Since re-entering the starting lineup, he's averaged 10.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists over his last 12 games, and his services are best reserved for deep leagues.