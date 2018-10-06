Harris posted 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, one rebound, and one block in 22 minutes during Friday's 96-88 win over Perth.

Harris shook off his strained hamstring to make his first preseason appearance, and he showed no ill effects. Harris has steadily improved every year he has been in the league, and there's no reason to assume that the 24-year-old guard is a finished product yet. Expect him to continue earning heavy minutes as the team's top perimeter defender as well as one of its key offensive cogs.