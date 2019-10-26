Nuggets' Gary Harris: Scores 13 points

Harris had 13 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3PT, 4-5 FT), two rebounds and two steals during Denver's 108-107 win over Phoenix this Friday.

Harris bounced back from an erratic performance in the season opener, although he didn't provide much aside from his scoring totals in this game. He has struggled from the field thus far -- 35 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from three-point range -- and will look to improve on those efficiency numbers when the Nuggets visit the Kings next Monday.