Nuggets' Gary Harris: Scores 14, dishes five

Harris had 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, two rebounds and two steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 97-92 loss to the 76ers.

Harris was more assertive than usual offensively, perhaps due to the fact that Jamal Murray (upper body) exited early in the first quarter. Harris handed out a season-high five helpers and can likely be expected to remain fairly aggressive if Murray remains sidelined for Thursday's tilt versus the Trail Blazers.