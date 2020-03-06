Nuggets' Gary Harris: Scores 14 in 35 minutes

Harris had 14 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 35 minutes during Thursday's 114-112 win over the Hornets.

Harris delivered a well-rounded stat line while matching Jamal Murray for the team high in minutes. This is the type of performance that fantasy owners were hoping to see from Harris on a more consistent basis. While he has been a disappointment overall, Harris is off to a strong start here in March, and Denver has almost no choice but to keep feeding him minutes in hopes that he can build some confidence and momentum heading into the playoffs.