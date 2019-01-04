Nuggets' Gary Harris: Scores 14 points in 31 minutes

Harris produced 14 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and three rebounds in 31 minutes during Thursday's 117-113 win over the Kings.

Harris saw his minute total rise from 20 to 31 in this his second game back in the lineup following an 11-game absence with a hip injury. While Torrey Craig drew the start and Harris came off the bench for the second straight contest, the fact that Craig saw fewer minutes (28) is perhaps a sign that Harris will reclaim his staring spot for Saturday's showdown with the Hornets.