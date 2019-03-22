Nuggets' Gary Harris: Scores 15 points in Thursday's win
Harris had 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 29 minutes during Thursday's 113-108 win over the Wizards.
Harris has reached double figures in scoring in three straight games (and four of the last five). However, he has made at least 50 percent of his field goal attempts only once during this recent stretch, and at this point he's not contributing enough in the other categories to warrant consideration outside of deeper formats.
