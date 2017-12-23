Harris scored 17 points (7-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding three steals, two rebounds, two assists and a block in 38 minutes during Friday's 102-85 win over the Trail Blazers.

The elbow bruise that caused him to miss Wednesday's game may have been the culprit for his poor performance from three-point range, but otherwise Harris looked none the worse for wear. With Nikola Jokic back in form and helping facilitate the offense from down low, expect Harris to get plenty of open looks on the outside moving forward.