Harris posted 18 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT). three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 34 minutes in Friday's 105-100 win over the Hawks.

Gary Harris begins the season firmly entrenched as the Nuggets' starting shooting guard, but there's nothing particularly exciting about his nightly stat lines unless you're in a format that rewards field goal percentage, as he led all shooting guards in that category in 2016 with an impressive 50.2 percent from the floor. the only thing that could put a dent in his output is the freakish off-the-bench success of Will Barton, who is more likely to join Harris at the 3 in relief but sees his share of minutes at shooting guard. Moving forward Harris should be fully owned in 14-team head-to-head leagues, and most other formats as well.