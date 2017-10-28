Nuggets' Gary Harris: Scores 18 in win
Harris posted 18 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT). three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 34 minutes in Friday's 105-100 win over the Hawks.
Gary Harris begins the season firmly entrenched as the Nuggets' starting shooting guard, but there's nothing particularly exciting about his nightly stat lines unless you're in a format that rewards field goal percentage, as he led all shooting guards in that category in 2016 with an impressive 50.2 percent from the floor. the only thing that could put a dent in his output is the freakish off-the-bench success of Will Barton, who is more likely to join Harris at the 3 in relief but sees his share of minutes at shooting guard. Moving forward Harris should be fully owned in 14-team head-to-head leagues, and most other formats as well.
More News
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Scores 18 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Posts 11 points to close preseason•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Agrees to extension•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Not on injury report for Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Out Wednesday with shoulder strain•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Bounces back in Monday's win•
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...