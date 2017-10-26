Nuggets' Gary Harris: Scores 18 points in Wednesday's loss
Harris had 18 points (7-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 110-93 loss to the Hornets.
Harris finished with a season high in scoring and made threes, but he wasn't exactly efficient on offense. He has seen 30-plus minutes in every game thus far, but he hasn't made the immediate leap in statistical production that fantasy owners were probably hoping for entering the campaign. Nevertheless, Harris is locked in as the team's starting shooting guard for the foreseeable future, and bumps in the road should be expected along the way.
