Harris scored 20 points (8-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding three rebounds, three steals and two assists in 39 minutes during Monday's 114-98 win over the Kings.

It's his third straight game with at least 20 points, as Harris has returned to action from a minor shoulder injury with a vengeance. He's never shown this kind of upside on offense before, but with Jamal Murray attracting more defensive attention in the Nuggets' backcourt, Harris could continue seeing -- and burying -- lots of open looks.