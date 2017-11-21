Nuggets' Gary Harris: Scores 20 in Monday's win
Harris scored 20 points (8-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding three rebounds, three steals and two assists in 39 minutes during Monday's 114-98 win over the Kings.
It's his third straight game with at least 20 points, as Harris has returned to action from a minor shoulder injury with a vengeance. He's never shown this kind of upside on offense before, but with Jamal Murray attracting more defensive attention in the Nuggets' backcourt, Harris could continue seeing -- and burying -- lots of open looks.
