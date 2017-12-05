Nuggets' Gary Harris: Scores 21 in Monday's loss
Harris scored 21 points (7-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding four assists, three rebounds and three steals in 43 minutes during Monday's 122-105 loss to the Mavericks.
While Denver's backcourt trio of Harris, Jamal Murray and Will Barton were combining for 66 points, the rest of the team did very little at either end of the court, with only Kenneth Faried even scoring in double digits. Harris in now averaging 18.1 points, 2.8 three-pointers, 2.8 boards, 2.7 assists and 2.3 steals over his last nine games, and there's no reason to think he'll slow down Wednesday on the road against a Pelicans squad that struggles with its perimeter defense.
More News
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Fills box score in victory•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Team-high scoring total in blowout loss•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Scores 20 in Monday's win•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Contributes team-high 20 points in loss•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Drops season-high 22 in Friday's return•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Will return Friday•
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...