Harris scored 21 points (7-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding four assists, three rebounds and three steals in 43 minutes during Monday's 122-105 loss to the Mavericks.

While Denver's backcourt trio of Harris, Jamal Murray and Will Barton were combining for 66 points, the rest of the team did very little at either end of the court, with only Kenneth Faried even scoring in double digits. Harris in now averaging 18.1 points, 2.8 three-pointers, 2.8 boards, 2.7 assists and 2.3 steals over his last nine games, and there's no reason to think he'll slow down Wednesday on the road against a Pelicans squad that struggles with its perimeter defense.