Harris produced 23 points (10-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 122-119 victory over San Antonio.

Harris produced another 'Harris' type of line, helping the Nuggets to their fourth consecutive victory. He is about as consistent as they come, having his best season to date. He has become an integral part of the offense for the Nuggets and has formed a nice combination with Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets are going to be pushing for as many wins as they can get over the final stretch of the season and he will be looking at big minutes, even after the return of Paul Millsap (wrist).